DOVER, Del.- Girl power took center stage at Legislative Hall Wednesday.
Decked in purple, both lawmakers and guests paid tribute to the women who have shaped history. Leading the charge was Valerie Longhurst, Delaware's trailblazing first female Speaker of the House.
Reflecting on the long journey to equality, Longhurst remarked, "It took years to see ourselves in Hollywood, it took years to see ourselves in the voting booths and it has taken even longer to see ourselves in this seat."
Melanie Ross Levin, from Delaware's Office of Women's Advancement & Advocacy, highlighted the state's progress in women's rights, from codifying Roe v. Wade to advancing minimum wage and parental leave policies.
Yet, as State Sen. Elizabeth Lockman emphasized, the battle for gender equality persists.
"Gender discrimination and inequality remains so pervasive that in the 21st century we still have women holding certain positions of power for the first time," Lockman said.
In a gesture of solidarity, Speaker Longhurst welcomed Joanna McClinton, Pennsylvania's own first female Speaker of the House, underscoring the rarity of their positions nationwide.
"There are only seven female speakers in our country," she said. "You have two of them right here."
Among the attendees were members of Delaware State University's Equestrian team, led by coach Jennifer Ridgely, who found inspiration in the voices advocating for their rights.
"These women who were speaking today were speaking for us and fighting for us so I thought that was a great thing for them to listen to."
Maryland is home to another female house speaker, Adrienne A. Jones.