DOVER, DE - Delaware House lawmakers may soon be able to participate remotely in special and extraordinary sessions, allowing them to vote and join debates without being physically present in Dover.
House Resolution 19, introduced this week, would permit members to join these sessions remotely with the Speaker's permission. Supporters note that the Delaware Senate already allows remote participation, and they say it makes sense for the House to adopt the same option.
Representative Kerri Evelyn Harris, one of the bill's sponsors, said returning to Dover outside the regular session can be challenging.
"We're a part-time legislature. Most of us have jobs and families. Outside of the 44 days we're required to be here, the time between July and December can be up in the air."
With a special session back in August and another scheduled for next week, Harris said the timing makes sense.
"We have the decoupling bill coming up, which will keep revenue in our budget. That's important. We have people on both sides of the aisle who, because of prior plans and work schedules, aren't able to make it — including our minority leader."
She added that the rule change would help Delaware respond more quickly to urgent issues, particularly with the increased frequency of special sessions this year.
"We just wanted to make sure that, as things are constantly changing, especially at the federal level, we as Delaware remain nimble."
The discussion comes less than a year after District 20 Representative Stell Parker Selby, who was criticized for being notably absent during the regular session due to a medical event, ultimately resigned.
Supporters emphasized that remote participation would only apply to special or extraordinary sessions, not regular House business.
However, not everyone agrees with the change.
Rep. Bryan Shupe said lawmakers need to be in person to have face-to-face conversations and fully participate in discussions, which isn't possible remotely.
"I'm adamantly against it. You need to be in person to have that discussion — to vote. That's why we were elected, why people put us in that office."
He added that even if sessions are called outside the calendar, it is the lawmakers' duty to attend.
"When I swore an oath of office, this is what I intended to do. This is part of the job. I have to be there in person. I can't be remote from another place or even another country. I need to be here."
He also expressed concern that the change could lead to increased remote participation in the future.
"I think this is the first step to expanding it into a regular session."
The resolution is set to be discussed in committee tomorrow before potentially heading to the House floor for a vote next week.