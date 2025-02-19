DELAWARE - State lawmakers have introduced a new bill aimed at helping Delawareans manage soaring energy costs in the First State.
House Bill 50, sponsored by Democratic Representative Debra Heffernan and Senator Stephanie Hansen, would establish the Delaware Energy Fund to provide financial assistance to moderate income households struggling with rising utility bills. The legislation would also bolster the existing Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, according to Heffernan’s office.
“I’ve received an overwhelming number of calls and emails from constituents who were blindsided by the dramatic increase in their energy bills - many are paying two, three, even four times what they normally do,” Representative Heffernan said. “That kind of unexpected expense is hard for anyone, but for families struggling to make ends meet, it can mean serious hardship.”
The proposed legislation comes amid growing frustration on Delmarva as scores of neighbors report skyrocketing costs.
The outcry has drawn the attention of local lawmakers in both Delaware and Maryland. On Tuesday, Delaware Republican Representative Bryan Shupe told WBOC a bill was in the works to potentially allow for some electric fees to be returned to customers.
Heffernan said Thursday the new Delaware Energy Fund would be available to households earning less than 350% of the Federal Poverty Level, or $112,525 for a four-person household. Lawmakers say the funding would be available through funds currently allocated to various green energy programs.
House Bill 50 has been assigned to the House Natural Resources and Energy Committee for consideration.