DELAWARE - Rep. Bryan Shupe announced legislation aimed at making insulin and EpiPens free for children under 18.
Rep. Shupe, a republican who represents District 36 made the announcement in a video posted to Facebook.
Rep. Shupe said "Recently, I shared a video discussing how taxpayer funded programs are distributing supplies that help prepare dangerous drugs like heroin and fentanyl. If the state can fund programs connected to drug use, we should certainly be willing to invest in medicine that saves the lives of children."
According to the Delaware General Assembly website, the legislation has not been officially introduced yet.
Rep. Shupe says he looks forward to working with both sides of the aisle to try to get the bill passed.