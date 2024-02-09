OCEAN VIEW, DE - Delaware Senate Republican Leader Gerald Hocker (R-Ocean View) and Representative Ron Gray (R-Selbyville) have announced their plans to add new requirements for windfarm development off Delmarva’s coast.
According to Hocker and Gray, they intend to introduce a joint resolution that would require posting irreversible pre-construction decommissioning bonds, windfarm developers to commit to recycling or disposing decommissioned turbine parts in Maryland, and Aircraft Detection Lighting Systems be installed on any project with power lines coming to shore in Delaware.
All of these requirements would be a condition of permit approval for windfarm projects and failure to meet them would automatically nullify an existing permit, according to the lawmakers.
The planned resolution follows Governor Carney’s announcement that negotiations are underway between Delaware and US Wind regarding two planned offshore wind projects.
“The permitting process is the only way Delaware can ensure wind projects approved by other states, such as Maryland, include maximum protection for our state’s beach communities,” said Rep. Gray. “We must do all we can to protect our coastal economy and environment.”
Senator Hocker represents Delaware’s 20th Senate District and Rep. Gray represents the 28th Representative District including the areas of Selbyville, Ocean View, Bethany Beach, and Fenwick Island.
Joint resolutions require committee hearings and the governor’s signature before taking effect, the Republican lawmakers say.
WBOC reached out to Delaware’s Democratic Caucus for their reaction to the announcement, but received no response Friday.