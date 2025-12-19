Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 to 50 mph are expected early this morning. Winds become west 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 to 50 mph behind a strong cold front this afternoon. * WHERE...Dorchester, Inland Worcester, Maryland Beaches, Somerset, and Wicomico Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. &&