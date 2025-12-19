DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Office of Animal Welfare’s new animal abuse offender list has officially gone live, giving shelters a valuable tool to help protect animals before approving adoptions.
The list was made possible through Senate Bill 174, signed by Governor Matt Meyer in August of 2025. The bill aimed at creating the public list to be both a safeguard for animals and a deterrent against continued abuse.
The Office of Animal Welfare directs shelters to check the list before adopting out pets to help keep animals out of the hands of abusers. The list contains information on adults convicted of misdemeanor and felony crimes against animals.
The Delaware Animal Abuse Offender List went live on Friday, Dec. 19, and can be viewed here.