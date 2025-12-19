Dog

DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Office of Animal Welfare’s new animal abuse offender list has officially gone live, giving shelters a valuable tool to help protect animals before approving adoptions.

The list was made possible through Senate Bill 174, signed by Governor Matt Meyer in August of 2025. The bill aimed at creating the public list to be both a safeguard for animals and a deterrent against continued abuse.

The Office of Animal Welfare directs shelters to check the list before adopting out pets to help keep animals out of the hands of abusers. The list contains information on adults convicted of misdemeanor and felony crimes against animals.

The Delaware Animal Abuse Offender List went live on Friday, Dec. 19, and can be viewed here.

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

Recommended for you