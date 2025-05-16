DOVER, DE- Many popular snacks and beverages containing Red Dye 40 may soon be off the menu in Delaware schools.
Senate Bill 69, which unanimously passed the Delaware House and Senate, would prohibit school districts and charter schools from selling or serving food and drinks with Red Dye 40 during the school day.
Sen. Eric Buckson, R-District 16, the bill's sponsor, says schools should be more mindful of the snacks and beverages they offer, especially when options are limited.
"We should not be offering food products that satisfy taste, or a perception based on color. That also contributes to poor outcomes when it comes to behavior and when it comes to focus in our classrooms."
Buckson says Red Dye 40—a long-used ingredient in many popular snacks—has been shown to harm children's health and learning, warranting action.
"Red Dye 40 is a contributing factor when it comes to hyperactivity and attention deficit disorder in our children. Not all, but enough that I think it should be restricted in our schools."
Steven Lucas, Lake Forest School District Superintendent, also voiced his support for the bill, highlighting the link between nutrition and student performance.
"Nutrition has a direct effect on all of our performance—student performance being one. So if we can up the value of the products and nutrition that they're getting each day, can't, can't do anything but help."
Amid Delaware's literacy crisis, Buckson believes removing products that contain the ingredient in schools is a simple, cost-free solution that could improve learning outcomes.
"It doesn't cost anything in a moment in time when we're trying to spend a lot of money to fix education."
Buckson says the bill would only prohibit the sale and serving of snacks and beverages containing Red Dye 40 in schools. He emphasized that it would not affect a parent's choice to purchase those products in grocery stores.
The bill is now on Gov. Matt Meyer's desk and is awaiting his signature. If signed, it will become law immediately.