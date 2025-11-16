LAUREL, Del. - The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal says they are investigating a fire in a Laurel home.
The Fire Marshal's Office says shortly after 9:30 p.m. on November 15, the Laurel Fire Department and other assisting mutual aid fire companies arrived on scene in the 32000 block of Sussex Highway. There they found a single family home with fire and smoke showing. The home was occupied at the time of the fire, but firefighters were able to enter the home and remove an unresponsive man. Firefighters and EMS immediately began performing life saving measures before transporting the man to an area hospital. He is currently in critical condition.
Delaware Deputy State Fire Marshals responded to the scene to conduct an investigation, which remains ongoing. Damage is estimated at $80,000. There were no other reported injuries as a result of the fire.