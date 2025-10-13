DOVER, Del. – Delaware State University (DSU) and End Community Violence Now (ECVN) will co-host the first-ever Community Violence Intervention (CVI) Summit on Tuesday, Oct. 14, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at DSU’s Martin Luther King Jr. Student Center in Dover.
The free, public event will bring together community leaders, researchers, policymakers, and advocates to discuss ways to reduce violence through collaboration and data-driven strategies.
Organized with DSU’s Center for Neighborhood Revitalization and Research and the Interdisciplinary Health Research Center, the summit will include panels, breakout sessions, and a fireside chat featuring former Biden administration officials Gregory E. Jackson of the Rocket Foundation and Rob Wilcox of the Milken Institute.
Speakers will include Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen, Delaware Deputy Safety Secretary Vaughn Bond, State Rep. Mara Gorman, and ECVN Executive Director Lauren Footman. U.S. Sen. Chris Coons will also deliver recorded remarks.
Sessions will focus on turning research into policy, building community partnerships, and developing actionable solutions to prevent violence. The event will end with a reflection on supporting those doing the work on the front lines.
The summit comes over a year after two shootings on the DSU campus, one of them deadly.
Registration and more details are available online through End Community Violence Now and Delaware State University.