LEWES, Del. - The Delaware Forest Service honored students at its 2026 Statewide Arbor Day Ceremony.
The ceremony was held on Friday, May 1, at the Lewes Public Library. The event brought together students educators, community leaders, and forestry professionals to celebrate the importance of trees and environmental stewardship across Delaware.
The annual ceremony recognized the creativity and environmental awareness of more than 7,000 Delaware students who participated in this year’s Arbor Day Poster Contest. Open to students in kindergarten through fifth grade, the contest invited participants to illustrate the 2026 theme: “Trees are Terrific… for People and Places.”
Twelve student winners were honored for their artwork and interpretations of the theme. Shuvam Kaity from North Star Elementary in Hockessin was named the overall winner.
“The first step towards any successful conservation effort is to foster appreciation for and understanding of the natural world,” said Ashley Melvin, Delaware Forest Service Education Specialist. “Young people who have developed a personal connection with nature will make life decisions that align with sustainability and proactive care for the environment. The annual Arbor Day Poster Contest provides Delaware students with the opportunity to express how ‘Trees are Terrific’ to them. The poster contest empowers students to raise awareness for the importance of environmental stewardship through creative visual messaging.”
2026 Arbor Day Poster Contest Winners:
Kent County
- Kindergarten: Amaya Fruits - McIlvaine Early Childhood Center, Magnolia
- Grades 1 & 2: Liam Rivera - Sunnyside Elementary, Smyrna
- Grades 3 & 4: Sophie Benjamin - Nellie Stokes Elementary, Camden
- Grade 5: Theresa Sherman - Campus Community School, Dover
Sussex County
- Kindergarten: Iyla Gordon - St. John’s Preschool, Seaford
- Grades 1 & 2: Conor Petrie - Lord Baltimore Elementary, Ocean View
- Grades 3 & 4: Sunny Smith - Rehoboth Elementary, Rehoboth
- Grade 5: Emma Berry - Southern Delaware School of the Arts, Selbyville
New Castle County
- Kindergarten: Saanvi Komatineni - Cedar Lane Early Childhood Center, Middletown
- Grades 1 & 2: Jishnu Shankar - North Star Elementary, Hockessin
- Grades 3 & 4: Miki Thantharanont - Lancashire Elementary, Wilmington
- Grade 5: Shuvam Kaity - North Star Elementary, Hockessin