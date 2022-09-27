NEW CASTLE, Del. – The Delaware Division of Social Services announced Tuesday that it will issue emergency benefits for September to eligible households as part of the state’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 public health emergency.
Benefits will be issued as part of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and two cash assistance programs – Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) and General Assistance (GA). The SNAP emergency food benefit will be available on recipients’ Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards Thursday, Sept. 29. Eligible TANF and GA households will receive an emergency cash benefit check on or after Thursday, Sept. 29.
All households with open SNAP cases will receive at least $95 in emergency food benefits, to be issued as follows:
- SNAP households receiving the maximum food benefit amount for their household size or a prorated initial benefit will receive $95 in emergency food benefits.
- SNAP households with a calculated emergency food benefit amount less than $95 will have their emergency benefit increased to $95.
- SNAP households with a calculated emergency benefit amount of $95 or more will continue to receive the calculated emergency benefit amount to increase the household’s monthly benefit up to the maximum benefit amount for their household size.
The emergency assistance for TANF and GA families will increase a household’s monthly benefit for each program up to the maximum benefit amount for their household size. Households that already receive the maximum TANF or GA benefit amount or that have a prorated benefit in the month of September are not eligible for the September emergency cash funds.
The Delaware Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) has issued emergency benefits each month to eligible households since March 2020.
“For individuals and families in Delaware struggling to bounce back from the economic struggles brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, these monthly emergency benefits have been a critical bridge,” DHSS Secretary Molly Magarik said. “With COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths declining in Delaware and across the country, we expect the day will come in the next few months that these enhanced benefits will end. In the meantime, we encourage Delawareans receiving these benefits to prepare for that day, while we continue to be grateful to the federal government and to Delaware’s congressional delegation for providing this crucial bridge.”
How the monthly emergency benefit is calculated: A household’s monthly emergency benefit equals the current maximum benefit amount for the household size minus the household’s current monthly benefit amount. For example, based on current USDA limits for SNAP benefits, if a household of one gets $100 in regular monthly benefits, that household will receive $150 in emergency benefits ($250 maximum benefit minus $100 monthly benefit).
Here are the current maximum monthly benefit amounts per household size for SNAP, TANF, and General Assistance:
Emergency SNAP Benefits
Number in SNAP Household
Maximum Benefit Amount
1
$250
2
$459
3
$658
4
$835
5
$992
6
$1,190
7
$1,316
8
$1,504
Each additional person
$188
An estimated 59,367 Delaware households will receive the emergency SNAP allotment in September, totaling about $11.9 million in emergency food benefits for the month.
Emergency Cash Benefits
Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF)
Number in TANF Household
Maximum Benefit Amount
1
$201
2
$270
3
$338
4
$407
5
$475
6
$544
7
$612
8
$681
9
$750
10
$819
General Assistance (GA)
Number in GA Household
Maximum Benefit Amount
1
$79
2
$107
3
$144
4
$169
5
$209
6
$239
An estimated 185 households will be eligible to receive emergency cash assistance benefits in September, totaling about $24,500 in emergency benefits for the month.
In addition to the emergency benefits, households will receive their regular benefits for September on the usual issuance dates.
For more information about DSS’s benefit programs in response to the pandemic, go to the division’s webpage. To screen for and apply for benefits, go to DHSS’ online application portal Delaware ASSIST or call 1-866-843-7212.