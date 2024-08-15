DELAWARE - Governor John Carney has ordered Delaware flags be lowered to half-staff to honor fallen volunteer firefighter and Sussex County EMS employee Thomas Berry III.
Berry was killed earlier this week when he stopped to assist at the scene of a crash outside of Georgetown.
All Delaware flags at state facilities are to be flown at half-staff until sunset on August 22nd, according to Carney’s order.
“Most people run away from danger. And then there are an elite few who run toward dangerous situations to help others,” said Governor Carney. “Thomas Berry was one of those people, making the ultimate sacrifice to help a neighbor in need. Tracey and I are praying for Mr. Berry’s family, friends, coworkers in Sussex County, and fellow volunteers at the Georgetown and Ellendale fire companies.”
A memorial service for Berry is scheduled for Thursday, August 22nd at the Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown.