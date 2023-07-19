DELAWARE - State Treasurer Colleen Davis has begun her campaign for Delaware’s at-large seat in the United States Congress.
Davis’ bid follows Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester’s June announcement that she is running for Senate and vacating the congressional seat.
A resident of Sussex County, Davis says she will work to keep Delaware families secure. A press release further lists a focus on climate change, gun reform, and women’s abortion rights.
A Democrat, Davis has served as the state’s treasurer since 2018. She is reportedly a former ambulance driver and physician assistant.
“Serving as Delaware’s Treasurer has meant fighting for hardworking families, seniors and the vulnerable, to help keep them safe and secure,” Davis said in a statement. “Now I’m running for Congress because we need leaders who know what families go through, who will protect our fundamental rights and fight for our children’s future.”
Davis is now running against State Senator Sarah McBride who announced in June she was running for the soon-to-be vacant House seat as well.