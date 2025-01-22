DOVER, DE- The Department of Safety and Homeland Security (DSHS) hosted the first of two public listening sessions Wednesday to discuss House Bill 35, the comprehensive motor vehicle noise and abatement program enacted in April 2023.
The bill is designed to address the growing concerns over loud vehicle noise across the state, with the goal of improving the quality of life for residents impacted by the noise.
The listening session in Dover drew dozens of residents from all three counties, each eager to voice their concerns about the increasing noise levels, which many feel have far exceeded acceptable levels.
Lonnie Brewer, a Dover resident, spoke about the growing issue of loud motor vehicles in his neighborhood and the toll it takes on his daily life.
“The big issue here is the noise levels around the state have gone well beyond the average human being of a standard—it's got to the point where the zoomies, especially the backfiring, you can't tell the difference to me in actual gunfire."
For many residents, the noisy roads and motor vehicles aren’t just an inconvenience, but a safety concern that disrupts their daily lives.
Kathleen Baker, another Dover neighbor, shared how the constant noise affects families in her area.
“We have a very busy area, at Division and Bradford and the surrounding streets. There’s a lot going on all the time. And we’re a neighborhood that still has residents, residents of many generations and families. The kids need their rest."
Although HB 35 was enacted in April 2023, many residents say they have yet to see any tangible improvements or effective changes.
Brewer expressed frustration over the lack of enforcement, saying a solution is needed now more than ever.
“They don’t have an enforcement mechanism or the law enforcement is the point where we can’t really enforce a whole lot because it has no teeth behind it.”
If you missed today’s session, you can still share your thoughts during the second meeting on January 29 at 5 p.m at the DelDOT Office in Dover.