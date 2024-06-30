DELAWARE - The Delaware Senate passed a record-breaking $98 million grant package that will strengthen Delaware's ambulance services, fire companies, senior centers, veteran's centers, and other community groups.
According to officials, the legislation allocates one-time funding to nonprofits across Delaware. This includes anything from behavior health counseling, to emergency services, to arts programming.
Senator Trey Paradee, the chair of the budget writing joint finance committee says "Fortunately, Delaware’s strong economy will allow us to make critical investments this year in the community organizations that provide direct services to some of our most vulnerable neighbors".
“Delaware’s robust network of nonprofit public service organizations give us an incredible return on our investment by helping to meet some of our residents’ most immediate and pressing needs,” Paradee said. “I want to thank my Republican and Democratic colleagues on the Joint Finance Committee for working together to reach an agreement on a Grants-In-Aid package that will benefit thousands of Delaware families for years to come.”
The Fiscal Year 2025 grant package includes funding for close to 50 non-profits and community organizations. These non profits and organizations are ones that were not included in last year's Grants-In-Aid legislation.
State officials also note that this year's bill includes the allocation of federal pass-through funding to 16 nonprofits that were included in previous operating budgets.
Notable items in the Fiscal Year 2025 Grants-In-Aid bill include:
- $29 million for organizations support Delawareans in the areas of health, substance-use treatment, the arts, tourism and community services – 10% more than the current fiscal year;
- $17 million for current paramedic operations in all three counties, plus an additional $1 million to each county to help enhance their paramedic operations – 6% more than the current fiscal year;
- $11.6 million in statewide support for fire and ambulance companies to ensure proper maintenance and full operation of trucks, ambulances and rescue boats – 20% more than the current fiscal year;
- $10.3 million for senior center operations and organizations that provides services to senior centers – 4% more than the current fiscal year;
- $6.4 million in $100,000 allocations to each fire company and public service ambulance company – $100% more than the current fiscal year;
- $5 million in one-time support to Community Health Centers;
- $3.9 million in support for Delaware’s three county seats;
- $3.6 million to support public safety in municipalities serving colleges and universities with on-campus residence halls;
- $698,000 for veterans’ organizations across Delaware – 13% more than the current fiscal year.