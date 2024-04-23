DOVER, Del.- A legislative committee has given the green light to construct a private tunnel linking a planned parking garage to Legislative Hall. This tunnel would allow elected officials to access the building without encountering the public. While supporters stress its importance for safety, others debate its necessity.
This tunnel project, along with the parking garage and Capitol building expansion, forms part of an ongoing endeavor to modernize legislative facilities. A key point of contention revolves around ensuring the safe passage of lawmakers from the garage to Legislative Hall. Various options, including a marked crosswalk, a sky bridge, and an underground tunnel, have been considered.
Architects have underscored the engineering complexities of the tunnel, particularly in terms of flood prevention and construction disruptions. Notably, the tunnel is estimated to cost about $3 million, contributing to the overall renovation project's substantial price tag, which is expected to exceed $100 million.
Despite these challenges and costs, the committee voted in favor of proceeding with the tunnel. Senate Majority Chief of Staff Jesse Chadderdon cited recommendations from Capitol Police as influential in the decision-making process.
However, skepticism persists among some lawmakers, notably Representative Bryan Shupe (R-Milford), who questions the security rationale and stresses the importance of maintaining public accessibility. "I don't understand what the security concern is here for us to go to a parking garage next door from Legislative Hall to here," Shupe remarked. "We don't need anything that is not also open to the public."
Supporters contend that a secure tunnel is vital to complement the proposed secure parking garage. Nonetheless, final approval from the entire General Assembly is still needed.