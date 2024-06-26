GREENWOOD, DE - The Delaware Department of Transportation has announced road closures in Kent County, Delaware.
DelDOT reports that Andrewville Road between Gingerwood Drive and Booth Branch Lane will be closed July 1st through July 5th for the installation of a cross road pipe.
The following detours have been provided by the Delaware Department of Transportation:
Eastbound motorists - Turn left onto Prospect Church Road, then turn right onto Hammondtown Road, then turn right onto Gingerwood Drive, and arrive back at Andrewville Road.
Westbound motorists - Turn right onto Gingerwood Drive, then turn left onto Hammondtown Road, then turn left onto Prospect Church Road, and arrive back at Andrewville Road.