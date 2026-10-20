LAUREL, Del. — Neighbors who live near a Laurel intersection with a recent string of deadly crashes say they are relieved the state plans to make it an all-way stop.
The Delaware Department of Transportation told WBOC it will convert the intersection of Old Stage Road and Salt Barn Road to an all-way stop. The agency has not set a date for the change.
Delaware State Police confirmed two deadly crashes at the intersection, one in August and one in September. Both deaths happened because pickup trucks did not come to a complete stop.
The intersection is now a two-way stop, so drivers traveling along Old Stage Road have no stop sign ahead.
For Robert Ridinger, who lives on Old Stage Road less than a mile away from the intersection, the speed of passing traffic is a daily worry. He said he does not let his kids play in the front yard.
“When my kids come out for the bus in the morning time, I won’t even let them go past the tree [in the front yard] because of how fast the people fly down the road,” Ridinger said. “And when the mail lady comes, I won’t even let them check the mail because of how fast they fly up and down the road.”
Ridinger said he was cutting grass in his front yard when one of the crashes happened.
“It’s real dangerous... Actually, I was here cutting grass in the front yard, and, I look down there, see my wife’s vehicle down in the middle of the intersection,” Ridinger said. “She was actually, trying to save one of the women’s life in there, in the accident.”
Tammy Matthews, who drops her grandchildren off at their Laurel home at the end of the weekend, said the addition of an all-way intersection will give her peace of mind.
“I’m excited and I’m very happy,” Matthews said. “I think that it’ll be a much safer road. And it’d be safer for my grandkids and my daughter…I have my grandkids on the weekends, and when I bring them home and I drop them off, I’ll feel more better about leaving them.”
Candy Logan, who lives on Salt Barn Road, said she emailed DelDOT about the intersection. She said she is excited by the news.
“I’m thrilled…because I don’t want to have any more people killed at that intersection, least of all myself or my family. You know, when they come to visit or anyone,” Logan said.
Logan said the upcoming change makes sense. She says many of the four way stops along Old Stage have four way stops.
In a statement to WBOC, state police said troopers have been enforcing traffic laws in the area, specifically at the intersection.
"Troopers have been and continue to conduct traffic enforcement in the area, specifically at the intersection. DSP and DelDot are currently working on ways to reduce crashes at the intersection. Troopers remind motorists to come to a complete stop at a stop sign, look both ways, and look again for other vehicles before entering an intersection."
On Oct. 17 a Salisbury man crashed near this intersection after speeding away from police. State police say around 7:30 pm that night a trooper saw a man on a motorcycle who is known by police to have a suspended license. The trooper tried to pull the motorcyclist over -- but he sped away.
DSP said for the safety of other people on the road -- police did not follow.The trooper later saw the motorcycle crashed on Gordy Road near Salt Barn Road. The 51-year-old was taken to a hospital and charged with multiple traffic violations.
DSP confirmed to WBOC Tuesday that this crash was not stop sign or intersection related. The motorcyclist lost control after failing to see a bend in the road.