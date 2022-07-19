LEWES, Del. - The Delaware Department of Transportation has announced that the Lewes-Georgetown Trail will be closed from Cool Spring to Savannah roads, starting 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20, until 5 a.m. Thursday, July 21, pending weather. The closure is due to a required herbicide application for vegetation control.
Only herbicides that are registered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for vegetation control purposes will be used, DelDOT said. The EPA has determined through its testing and review process that when these herbicides are applied according to the label instructions, their application "poses no unreasonable risks to human health, wildlife, or the environment."