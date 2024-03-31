DELMAR - Delmar drivers will soon experience a bit of relief as the town plans to address what has become known as the "Delmar Dip" on Maryland Route 54/East State Street.
Delmar Town Manager Jeff Fleetwood says that they are investing $10,000 to have it lifted and refurbished, a process scheduled for either this Thursday or Friday weather permitting.
"We estimate realistically it’ll be a one-day job – and then hopefully things will be back and we’ll have a nice, safe, smooth road," said Fleetwood.
He says the complication on getting it done lied in the fact that it's technically a Maryland state controlled road, but the dip is caused by a manhole that belongs to the town of Delmar's sewer utility.
For Melinda Ford, who lives in front of the dip, on the corner of Eighth Street the sounds of cars knocking it have become a part of her daily life.
"People move to miss it, or don’t miss it, and you’ll hear the different noises as they hit it," she said.
She says she's excited for the change, and that it's definitely needed, not just for herself -- but for everyone driving by,
"You hear people hit it at different rates of speed, and one of these days I’m thinking someone is gonna tear out the bottom of their car!" she added.