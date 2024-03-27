DELMARVA - As another round of rain approaches, folks across Delmarva are bracing for yet another potential bout of flooding.
Yesterday, Route 1 near Dewey Beach was closed as water covered the road. Today, one lane remains closed as crews were still out working hard to restore the breached dune before the next stretch of rainy weather.
Dewey Beach Commissioner Paul Bauer says while the town itself faired well with flooding, the traffic through town was deadlocked,
"Just a ton of traffic, when that road shuts down it’s really hard to go north and south. That’s the only route we have, so not a whole lot you can do when it’s closed."
But with more rain on the horizon, Bauer says that they are prepared to weather the storm,
"It’s gonna be summer here pretty soon – so we just have to get through a bit of winter, spring, whatever you wanna call it. But summer's on the way!" he said.
In Seaford, neighbors are enjoying the calm of the Nanticoke River while dreading the forecasted rainfall. Stephen Quillen from Seaford lives against the Nanticoke and says it's been one of the worst flooding seasons he's seen in a long time,
" Thankfully it didn’t come up real close to the foundation or anything… but it was basically the Nanticoke river in our backyard," he joked.
Meanwhile, in Crisfield, streets were flooded today even before the rain, prompting the closure of Somerset County schools today. Something some neighbors like Guy Wheeler say was the right move for safety,
"You get these kids in school and can get them home, what are you gonna do with them? The school systems on the line for them, I'd rather them be home." he shared.
You can follow the rain here on WBOC.com, our WBOC Weather App, or our newscasts at 6,7,10, and 11 tonight.