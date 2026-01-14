DELMARVA - Delmarva Power has announced additional funds to its customer relief fund as higher winter energy costs continue to strain household budgets across Delmarva.
The utility announced Wednesday, Jan. 14, that it is expanding the Delmarva Power Customer Relief Fund with an additional $500,000, bringing its total direct customer assistance to $6.5 million over the past year. The added funding comes from parent company Exelon.
Company leaders say the goal is simple: help more families keep the heat on during one of the coldest and most expensive times of the year. The announcement follows the Delaware Public Advocate’s announcement on Monday that the utility company was seeking a $67.8 million base rate increase in Delaware.
“We know rising energy supply costs are putting real strain on families, especially during these cold winter months,” said Tyler Anthony, president and CEO of Pepco Holdings. “Our goal is to be a steady source of support that our customers can count on, not just in moments of need, but as part of a long-term commitment to affordability and reliability. Since launching the Delmarva Power Customer Relief Fund last year, thousands of Delaware residents have received assistance, and with this expanded contribution, we’re helping even more customers manage today’s challenges while continuing work toward a future where energy remains reliable and accessible for all.”
More help available in Delaware
In Delaware, customers who receive either gas or electric service can qualify for up to $300 in assistance. Those with both gas and electric service may now receive up to $500.
Delmarva Power says updated eligibility requirements are expected to make it easier for more customers to qualify. Details on how to apply will be released in the coming weeks.
Customers can find the latest information at delmarva.com/ReliefDE.
According to Delmarva Power, the program is administered in partnership with community organizations, including United Way of Delaware.
“Community organizations are often the first place people turn when they’re struggling,” said United Way of Delaware CEO Michelle Taylor. “This funding helps us continue serving families during periods of heightened need.”
Expanded assistance in Maryland
Maryland customers can also receive up to $500 per eligible household, an increase from the previous $300 limit.
Funding is available through Delmarva Power’s partnerships with organizations including Harford Community Action Center, Salvation Army, Shore UP!, and United Way of Delaware.
Application details are available at delmarva.com/ReliefMD.
Part of broader affordability efforts
Delmarva Power says the relief fund works alongside its year-round programs focused on bill assistance, energy efficiency, and tools designed to help customers better manage energy use and costs.
More information about the company and its assistance programs can be found at delmarva.com.