Power Lines in Delmar

Electricity could become more expensive for Delmarvans in Maryland is Delmarva Power rate hikes are approved.

DELMARVA - Electricity supplier Delmarva Power has announced enhanced support for customers experiencing higher-than-usual winter energy bills.

Delmarva Power says the expanded support will help customers manage their bills and provide relief from rising costs due to extreme cold, increased usage, and the “overall cost of energy.”

The announcement comes as energy customers in both Maryland and Delaware report spikes in their monthly bills.  

Delmarva Power says the expansion in customer support will include:

-No late payment fees for January and February 2025 with extended repayment periods of up to 24 months.

-Suspension of disconnections for nonpayment in February 2025.

-Waiving deposit requirements for customers seeking to restore service after disconnection.

Resources at Delmarva Power’s Bill Support portal can also help lower monthly bills including energy efficiency programs, financial assistance, and billing and payment flexibility, according to the company.

Customers with questions or needing assistance can also call 800-375-7117.

 

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

Recommended for you