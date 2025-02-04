DELMARVA - Electricity supplier Delmarva Power has announced enhanced support for customers experiencing higher-than-usual winter energy bills.
Delmarva Power says the expanded support will help customers manage their bills and provide relief from rising costs due to extreme cold, increased usage, and the “overall cost of energy.”
The announcement comes as energy customers in both Maryland and Delaware report spikes in their monthly bills.
Delmarva Power says the expansion in customer support will include:
-No late payment fees for January and February 2025 with extended repayment periods of up to 24 months.
-Suspension of disconnections for nonpayment in February 2025.
-Waiving deposit requirements for customers seeking to restore service after disconnection.
Resources at Delmarva Power’s Bill Support portal can also help lower monthly bills including energy efficiency programs, financial assistance, and billing and payment flexibility, according to the company.
Customers with questions or needing assistance can also call 800-375-7117.