DELMARVA - Local electricity supplier Delmarva Power has announced the extension of an enhanced support program aimed at helping customers manage soaring utility bills.
Delmarva Power first introduced the relief program in early February, saying it would not be implementing late payment fees or disconnecting customers for nonpayment through February 2025. With the extension, those policies now apply through March.
According to Delmarva Power, the updated customer support measures now include:
-No late payment fees for January, February and March 2025
-Longer repayment periods
-Suspending physical disconnections for nonpayment through March 2025
-Waiving deposits for disconnected customers who are seeking to restore service
The original measures and their extension come as customers across Delmarva report higher-than-usual electric bills. The company says those higher costs are due to “extreme cold, increased usage, and the overall cost of energy.”
Delmarva Power customers are also encouraged to visit bill support for programs and options to help lower their bills.