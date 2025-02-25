Delmarva Power Logo
Delmarva Power

DELMARVA - Local electricity supplier Delmarva Power has announced the extension of an enhanced support program aimed at helping customers manage soaring utility bills. 

Delmarva Power first introduced the relief program in early February, saying it would not be implementing late payment fees or disconnecting customers for nonpayment through February 2025. With the extension, those policies now apply through March.

According to Delmarva Power, the updated customer support measures now include:

-No late payment fees for January, February and March 2025

-Longer repayment periods

-Suspending physical disconnections for nonpayment through March 2025

-Waiving deposits for disconnected customers who are seeking to restore service

The original measures and their extension come as customers across Delmarva report higher-than-usual electric bills. The company says those higher costs are due to “extreme cold, increased usage, and the overall cost of energy.”

Delmarva Power customers are also encouraged to visit bill support for programs and options to help lower their bills.

 

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

Recommended for you