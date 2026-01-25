Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow this morning changing to all rain for the afternoon. High 38F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.