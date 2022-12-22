DOVER, Del. - A new online self-certification option for commercial driver licenses is available on the DMV's website.
The Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles made the announcement on Dec. 22. CDL drivers interested in submitting their Medical Examiner’s Certificate online can now do so by logging on to their myDMV account.
“Adding the ability to self-certify to myDMV is a game changer for our CDL drivers, especially for drivers unable to visit our locations during normal operating hours,” said Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski. “Now, they can submit their certification online from where ever they are 24 hours a day 7 days a week."
The DMV is expecting this to be one of their most popular features on their myDMV website, saving CDL drivers time and making the process convenient.
Currently, there are 31,849 CDL holders in the State of Delaware.