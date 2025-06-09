MILLSBORO, DE - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) has announced the reopening of the Ingrams Pond Boat Ramp following a months-long construction project.
Located near Millsboro, new upgrades to the facility include a new ramp, a new courtesy dock, and a parking lot expansion. The construction project began in February, necessitating the ramp’s closure for nearly four months.
For more information on the Ingrams Pond project, you can call DNREC Fisheries Section at 302-739-9914.