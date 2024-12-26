INDIAN RIVER INLET, DE - DNREC officials have provided a progress update on their month's long project to repair the Indian River Inlet's dunes after being breached twice this past year. The project hopes to protect both the Northern shore and surrounding infrastructure like Route One.
When WBOC visited the site Thursday, crews had cleared the area directly beside Route One. Now, excavators and bulldozers are working to push sand on the other side of the dune along the waterfront.
DNREC officials said, as of December 22nd, 130,737 cubic yards of sand have been dredged since dredging began on December 2nd. That number is working towards the organization's target of 380,000 cubic yards. According to DNREC leaders, that target is expected to be met by late next February.
In their provided update, DNREC officials and officials from the Army Corps of Engineers stated they believe the work being done in and around the inlet will provide long-term protection for the area.
Mike Kraft, who visited the inlet's Southern shore from Frankford, Delaware Thursday, said the work is needed. However, Kraft said he worries if it will be enough.
"You're not gonna stop Mother Nature," Kraft said. "So we'll see. Maybe it'll last for a while, but then they'll probably have to do it again."
Lynn Gulla, a birder who frequently photographs wildlife along the inlet's shores, shared similar worries.
"I think it's a necessary thing," Gulla said. "I hope that the sand replenishment is going to be enough. After major storms in the past, whatever sand replenishment they've done has washed away."
Gulla told WBOC Thursday that protecting the area is vital.
"The dunes are so important here," Gulla said. "If they can do what they can do to help keep that safe for everybody, and also beautiful, that would be great."
DNREC Officials said they expect their organization's portion of the work to conclude by late February of next year. After that, the Army Corps of Engineers is slated to perform a secondary round of emergency dredging later in 2025.
Those interested in more information or updates regarding the work at the Indian River Inlet can visit DNREC's website.