DNREC reminds public not to sled on dunes ahead of winter storm

DELAWARE - DNREC is warning people that snow-covered sand dunes are not a playground for sledding, snowboarding, or other activities.
Environmental officials say those dunes contain fragile wildlife habitat and provide protection for the beaches and the communities they border.
DNREC is also advising that, expect for marked crossings, pedestrian traffic and recreation activities are also prohibited on dunes in Cape Henlopen and Delaware Seashore state parks.
For sledding options in Delaware, visit DNREC’s online magazine Outdoor Delaware.