MILLSBORO, Del. - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has notified neighbors of the second wastewater overflow involving Millsboro since January.
According to DNREC, on Feb. 26, 30,000 gallons of partially treated wastewater overflowed from the Millsboro Wastewater Facility onto the facility’s grounds and into the Indian River.
DNREC previously responded to a sewage release on Jan. 15 from Millsboro’s sewer system, resulting in a temporary closure of shellfish harvesting in the Indian River Bay.
The most recent spill on Thursday began at around 8:30 a.m., according to DNREC’s notification system. Officials say the Millsboro Wastewater Facility has conducted cleanup of the surrounding ground and is working with DNREC on further remediation.
No health risks have been listed due to the spill as of Friday morning.
WBOC has reached out to DNREC for further information on the overflow and will update this article as more information becomes available.