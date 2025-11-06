RHODESDALE, Md. - The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office has ruled a chicken house fire that occurred on Tuesday night in Dorchester County was the result of an arson.
Firefighters first responded to Cokesbury Road in Rhodesdale on reports of a fire on Nov. 4 around 9:30 p.m. It took about 90 minutes to control the fire, according to officials, and total damage was estimated at $30,000.
The Fire Marshal says the building was being used for storage, and no chickens were harmed.
On Thursday, Nov. 6, investigators said they had gathered enough evidence to indicate the fire was started intentionally.
The Fire Marshal’s Office is asking anyone who lives in the area and who may have seen any suspects or caught them on residential cameras around 9:37 p.m. to contact them at 410-713-3780. Any information could assist investigators in finding the culprits, the Fire Marshal says.
Investigators say a reward of up to $5,000 may be available for information that leads to an arrest and conviction