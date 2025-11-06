Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM FRIDAY TO 5 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. For the second Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 25 kt expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from North Beach MD to Smith Point VA, Chesapeake Bay north of Pooles Island MD, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Chester River to Queenstown MD, Eastern Bay, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the first Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM EST this afternoon. For the second Small Craft Advisory, from 9 AM Friday to 5 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&