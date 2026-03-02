CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Dorchester County State’s Attorney Amanda Leonard has not filed as a candidate for reelection according to Maryland’s election website.
Leonard was first appointed following the resignation of William H. Jones as State’s Attorney in 2022 after Jones was appointed as a judge for Dorchester County Circuit Court. As Ad Interim State’s Attorney for Dorchester County, Leonard later filed her candidacy for the position of elected state’s attorney in 2022.
WBOC reached out to Leonard for comment on Friday but did not receive a response.
According to the Maryland State Board of Elections website, Victoria Lane Brohawn was the only person filed to run for the position of State’s Attorney but quickly withdrew her candidacy on Feb. 25. The deadline to file for the election was Feb. 24.
With no candidates filed to run for the office, the Maryland State Board of Elections says both the Dorchester County Republican and Democratic Central Committees can choose to appoint a nominee for the upcoming election.
In a social media post on Saturday, the Dorchester Democratic Central Committee called for nominees to run for State's Attorney. The Republican Central Committee has yet to announce a nominee.