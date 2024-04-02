Four ambulance companies vied for the contract to oversee emergency services in Dover, with Ambulnz emerging as the frontrunner with a significantly lower bid of approximately $600,000 per year compared to the requests exceeding $1 million from three other contenders, including Saint Francis.
Long-serving EMT Kelly Martin calls the substantial price discrepancy, a "major red flag."
Despite concerns raised by city council members regarding the potential impact on service for the least expensive price, the council ultimately awarded the contract to Ambulnz.
The company has an existing contract transporting patients to and from Bayhealth Kent Campus.
However, Martin questions its level of experience in responding to 911 emergencies.
"There is a difference between non-emergency and performing emergency interventions," she said. "They are two different worlds and when you don't have experience in 911 calls that can cost lives."
In response to inquiries, an Ambulnz spokesperson said the company "currently employs a local management team and more than 30 EMS field crews, and plans to add an additional 28 EMS professionals as it expands to provide emergency services in Dover."
Continuing, the spokesperson affirmed, "We highly value the local expertise and experience of EMTs currently working within the Dover 911 system. It is our intention to extend offers to all staff in good standing currently serving in this division, ensuring competitive market rates."
Despite these assurances, doubts linger regarding the willingness of current personnel to transition to Ambulnz, as voiced by Martin.
In a statement, Jeff Winslow, Senior Communications Specialist for Saint Francis Hospital, said "As is always the case in managing health care operations, we evaluate and adjust staffing to support the needs of our programs and services."
Dover's Emergency Management Coordinator has defended the decision, citing Ambulnz's nationwide reach and its ability to procure ambulance vehicles at discounted rates due to bulk purchases, thereby justifying the lower bid.
As Dover grapples with the imminent transition in its ambulance provider, it's worth reflecting on the city's journey in emergency medical services.
Once boasting its own ambulance service in the 1970s, Dover's landscape shifted dramatically with legislative changes introduced by Smyrna area Senator Bruce Innis in the 1990s, creating a statewide trauma system.
This shifted EMT resources from Dover to the county level, prompting the city to rely on contracted services since then.
Despite this, Mayor Robin Christiansen has been a vocal advocate for Dover to regain control of its emergency services. He recognizes the challenges ahead and acknowledges that this process could take over a year. Christiansen said he's determined to prevent a repeat of the current situation.