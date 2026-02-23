DOVER, Del. - Kent County officials say they've opened a public shelter at Dover High School to support residents in need as thousands go without power across Delmarva.
If you need a safe place to stay for any reason related to the storm and current weather conditions, officials say the shelter is available to you. Staff are on-site and ready to assist neighbors in need. You should bring your own medications and personal hygiene items if you plan to stay at the shelter.
They say the shelter will remain open until further notice. We'll keep you updated as we learn more.