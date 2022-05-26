DOVER, Del.- A 61-year-old Dover man is facing vehicular homicide, DUI, and related charges following a Wednesday night crash that left his passenger dead.
Delaware State Police said that shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday, a 2000 Maroon GMC Jimmy was traveling southbound on Judith Road south of Dinahs Corner Road. Troopers said that is when the driver failed to negotiate a moderate left curve in the roadway and went off the western edge of Judith Road. The GMC then overturned onto its passenger side and continued to roll over until it struck a large utility pole. The GMC came to rest on its roof just west of the utility pole.
Police said the front-seat passenger, a 64-year-old Dover man, was not properly restrained and sustained serious injuries during the crash. He was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash. Identification of the victim is pending notification to the next of kin.
The driver, Aaron Stevens, 61, of Dover, was transported to an an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A preliminary state police investigation suggests alcohol was involved. After being released from the hospital, Stevens was transported back to Troop 3 where he was charged with second-degree vehicular homicide (felony), 5th offense driving under the influence (felony), failure to remain within a single lane, and failure to have insurance card in possession.
Stevens was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #7 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $16,150 cash bond.
The roadway was closed for approximately four hours while the collision was being investigated, and the roadway cleared.