Dover Man Arrested on 8th DUI Charge

DOVER, Del. - State Police say they arrested a man on DUI charges following a traffic stop.
Delaware State Police say on Mar. 25 around 1:50 a.m., a trooper on patrol saw a car speeding on North Dupont Highway near Scarborough Road. Authorities say a traffic stop was conducted and the trooper contacted the driver, 27-year-old Octavio Lopez-Hernandez.
Troopers say they smelled alcohol on Lopez-Hernandez's breath and detected signs of impairment. Lopez-Hernandez was reportedly taken into custody on DUI charges. Authorities say a computer check of Lopez-Hernandez showed that he has seven prior convictions for DUI.
Lopez-Hernandez was taken to Troop 9 and charged with the following offenses:
- Driving Under the Influence, 7th Offense or Greater (Felony)
- Driving While Suspended or Revoked
- Failure to Have Insurance Identification in Possession
- Speeding
Lopez-Hernandez was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7 and committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $20,201 secured bond.