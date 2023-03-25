Dover Man Arrested on 8th DUI Charge

Octavio Lopez-Hernandez

(Courtesy: Delaware State Police)

DOVER, Del. - State Police say they arrested a man on DUI charges following a traffic stop.

Delaware State Police say on Mar. 25 around 1:50 a.m., a trooper on patrol saw a car speeding on North Dupont Highway near Scarborough Road. Authorities say a traffic stop was conducted and the trooper contacted the driver, 27-year-old Octavio Lopez-Hernandez.

Troopers say they smelled alcohol on Lopez-Hernandez's breath and detected signs of impairment. Lopez-Hernandez was reportedly taken into custody on DUI charges. Authorities say a computer check of Lopez-Hernandez showed that he has seven prior convictions for DUI.

Lopez-Hernandez was taken to Troop 9 and charged with the following offenses:

  • Driving Under the Influence, 7th Offense or Greater (Felony)
  • Driving While Suspended or Revoked
  • Failure to Have Insurance Identification in Possession
  • Speeding

Lopez-Hernandez was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7 and committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $20,201 secured bond.

