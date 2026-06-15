DOVER, Del. – A Dover man has been sentenced to 67 years in prison for the rape and murder of a Wilmington woman in 2024, according to the Delaware Department of Justice.
Prosecutors say 28-year-old Kyle Batson was sentenced on June 12 in New Castle County Superior Court after previously pleading guilty to multiple charges, including second-degree murder, first-degree rape, strangulation, abuse of a corpse, and theft of a motor vehicle in connection to the death of 44-year-old Myeshia Triplett.
According to investigators, Batson raped and murdered Triplett on Sept. 12, 2024, in an alley off of Catawba Avenue in Wilmington.
Authorities said Batson later stole a vehicle and fled to Howard County, Maryland, where he was involved in a crash and taken into custody. He was extradited to Delaware on Dec. 4, 2024.
Attorney General Kathy Jennings called the case difficult to comprehend because of the violence involved.
“It is difficult to fathom this kind of violence,” Jennings said. “I am profoundly grateful to our prosecutors and our partners at the Wilmington Police Department who worked tirelessly to achieve justice for Myeshia Triplett and her family. My heart is with them at this difficult time.”
Wilmington Police Chief Wilfredo Campos also praised investigators and partner agencies involved in the case.
“I continue to be proud of and appreciate the dedication of both our investigators and our partner law enforcement agencies, who worked quickly to identify and apprehend this dangerous offender responsible for truly heinous crimes,” Campos said. “We hope this sentencing will bring the Triplett family some degree of comfort that justice has been delivered on behalf of their loved ones.”
Batson will serve more than six decades behind bars as part of the sentence handed down by the court on Thursday.