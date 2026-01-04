DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department say they are investigating a robbery that occurred January 2nd in Dover.
Police say they responded to the 800 block of Carvel Drive for reports of a robbery around 5:43 that evening. Officers spoke with the victim, who revealed that he had been delivering food in the area when he returned to his car to find a suspect in the driver's seat. Three more suspects approached the victim and one indicated he had a gun. They then demanded the victim turn over his property.
The victim says he then ran away, but the suspects stole items from his car before they left the area. Police say the suspects are described as four black men, but there are no other leads at this time.
The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7130.