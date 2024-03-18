DOVER, DE - The Dover Police Department has announced the arrest of a 17-year-old after they say he stole Dodge Ram and crashed it into multiple vehicles and damaged a Verizon store on Sunday.
According to police, officers were called to the Verizon store on North DuPont Highway just after 4:45 p.m. on March 17th. There, police say they found multiple damaged vehicles and an overturned Dodge Ram. The ensuing investigation revealed that the 17-year-old driver of the truck had stolen it near Commerce Way and driven it throughout Dover, according to officials.
Prior to the crash at Verizon, police say the teen hit another parked car on MacArthur Drive. He then fled the scene, according to investigators, committing multiple traffic violations before causing the collision at Verizon. The crash resulted in damage to the building and several other cars, as well as one other driver being taken to a nearby hospital for injuries sustained during the crash.
Police say the 17-year-old resisted arrest but was taken into custody after a brief struggle. The teen was charged with the following before being released to his guardian:
-Theft of a Motor Vehicle
-Resisting Arrest
-Leaving the Scene of a Property Collision
-Reckless Driving
-Driving Without a Valid License
-Failure to Obey a Traffic Control Device
-Vehicular Assault Third Degree
-Criminal Trespass Third Degree