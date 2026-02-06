DOVER, Del. - The city announced the return of its St. Patrick's Day Parade after having to cancel last year.
City officials say they are partnering with the Irish Society of Delmarva and Event Coordinator, Ronald Barisano to hold the annual parade on Saturday, March 14. The theme is “A Hundred Thousand Welcomes” in Gaelic, Cead Mile Failte.
The city says the parade will begin at 1 p.m. and will start on Federal Street to Loockerman Street and proceed down Loockerman Street all the way to the Duncan Center.
Mayor Robin R. Christiansen said, “We are pleased to announce Codi Canasa & Tabby Proud, the owners of Agape Body Piercing, will be honored as our Grand Marshal’s for the parade. These two ladies put their heart and soul into Downtown Dover, so it only seemed fitting to ask them.”
Officials say there will also be food trucks in front of City Hall and along Bradford Street.
Groups interested in being in the parade can register online here.