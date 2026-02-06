Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 6 AM EST SATURDAY... ...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM EST SATURDAY... ...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO 6 AM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, a sudden onset of northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft expected. For the Storm Warning, northwest winds 30 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and waves 4 to 7 ft expected. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, heavy freezing spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour or greater expected, and may rapidly accumulate on vessels. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 2 AM to 6 AM EST Saturday. For the Storm Warning, from 6 AM to 6 PM EST Saturday. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, from 6 AM Saturday to 6 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of stability. Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area or conduct mitigation. Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&