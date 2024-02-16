DOVER, Del.- A newly convened working group aimed at addressing homelessness met for the second time this week, with participants expressing optimism about the progress being made.
However, concerns linger among some who worry the group's efforts may fall short.
In Dover, makeshift encampments in wooded areas, such as one recently discovered near Delaware State University, are not uncommon. While the encampment near DSU has been dismantled, homelessness remains a pressing issue and a source of growing apprehension for the city.
Despite extensive discussions during recent council meetings, a definitive solution has yet to emerge.
The topic gained renewed attention following a council meeting on Jan. 23, during which numerous public comments prompted the formation of a community working group dedicated to addressing the unsheltered population. This group, which convened for the second time on Thursday at the Dover Public Library, has attracted attendees such as Tracey Palmer from Tracey Palmer Ministries.
Reflecting on the meetings, Palmer noted a transition from the initial session, characterized by a sense of chaos and varied perspectives, to a more cohesive and productive gathering on Thursday.
"It was a lot smoother; everybody brought their ideas to the table, and if we keep working at it, I think we will make progress," Palmer remarked.
While she didn't delve into specifics, Palmer emphasized the importance of council involvement in translating ideas into actionable plans. In her capacity as head of a community outreach organization, Palmer has drafted a business plan aimed at prompting city action on homelessness, including securing a building for its initiatives.
The task force is poised to select its leadership in the coming weeks. However, skepticism persists among certain city officials.
"It has reached a point where it's committee after committee after committee," remarked Councilman Brian Lewis. "We don't need more committees; we need action."
Lewis advocates for state intervention, suggesting the appointment of a liaison or czar to oversee efforts and ensure accountability across various agencies.
The next community meeting is set for Feb. 29 at Dover Public Library. Prospective participants are encouraged to contact the mayor's office for further details.