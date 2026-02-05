OCEAN CITY, Md. - A long-vacant building in downtown Ocean City is nearing the finish line of a renovation that is expected to bring a new home for the downtown post office and seasonal workforce housing under one roof.
The Ocean City Development Corporation says it purchased 102 Worcester Street in 2023 and began an extensive rehabilitation after targeting what it described as one of the largest neglected properties in the downtown area. OCDC Executive Director Zach Bankert said the project is now in its final stages, with the U.S. Postal Service working on its interior fit-out.
Bankert said the first floor is planned to become a post office, preserving a downtown location that local businesses have pushed to keep. He said the downtown business community was vocal about maintaining access to post office boxes and keeping services within walking distance for workers and customers.
Bankert said the current downtown post office is expected to be demolished this summer, making the relocation a time-sensitive issue that aligns with OCDC’s broader downtown reinvestment goals.
The property has a history of bar and restaurant use but sat vacant for years, Bankert said. He described the building as neglected and derelict, adding that longtime visitors may remember it under different names, including Duffy’s Love Shack or Worcester Street Brewing Co.
Along with the post office, OCDC says the second floor will include 10 beds of seasonal workforce housing. Bankert said the housing is intended to support seasonal lifeguards and address persistent affordability challenges in Ocean City, where he said housing costs can make it difficult for workers to live near their jobs. OCDC already manages other seasonal housing beds tied to public safety and first responder needs, Bankert said, and described the Worcester Street project as an expansion of that effort.
Bankert said exterior work at the site is complete and that the project has also focused on improving the appearance of the block, including upgrades beyond the building itself.
As for funding, Bankert said the State of Maryland has provided more than $465,000 to date across multiple grant cycles and programs. He said that support has helped with portions of building restoration, employee housing work and related costs.
Bankert said the post office is expected to open by mid-May, depending on the completion of the USPS interior fit-out.