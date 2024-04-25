OCEAN CITY, MD - The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Fisheries (DNR) says dredging operations in Ocean City are expected to commence within the next few days.
According to DNR, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will begin dredging on or about April 28th in the Assateague shoal and two priority areas within the Ocean City Inlet. Dredging is also planned for the junction between the Isle of Wight and Inlet channels.
DNR says the dredging operations will last about two weeks.
Interested mariners may contact the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredge Murden via marine band radio VHF-FM channels 13 and 16.