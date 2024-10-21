MARYLAND - Reds, oranges, and yellows have begun painting the trees across Maryland's Eastern Shore. According to officials from Maryland's Department of Natural Resources, the fall foliage season on the Eastern Shore is predicted to be affected by the recent dry conditions.
Officials from the Maryland DNR said the effects will vary from tree to tree, and some trees are experiencing drought stress.
Jane's Island State Park Manager Christina Carlson said this means the leaves will be dryer this year and are more likely to be yellow than red or orange.
Carlson also said that the window for peak foliage has shifted.
"The trees are drought-stressed so they will be dropping their leaves a lot sooner than anticipated," Carlson said. "Because the leaves don't have the moisture in them they're gonna fall from the trees."
However, some neighbors are still hopeful of seeing the fall leaves this season. Madison Hill from Salisbury said she loves going to the park to look at all of the colors and is optimistic about this year's season.
"I feel like we're already seeing a big change in the colors," Hill said. "Driving home I see a lot of red and orange and it's great."
Officials from the Maryland DNR told WBOC that they're predicting peak foliage to fall around November 9th, roughly a week earlier than normally expected.
Those interested in more information on foliage predictions can visit the Department of Natural Resources website.