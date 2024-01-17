DOVER, Del.- Some controversial online comments have sparked backlash from Delaware State University.
Tesla and SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk, who owns the platform "X" (formerly Twitter), suggested on his site that Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) with aviation programs are producing fewer qualified pilots, potentially compromising airline safety.
DSU entered a formal agreement to join "United Aviate" in October. This program aims to provide HBCU graduates with the opportunity to become pilots for United Airlines.
However, Elon Musk has taken issue with such programs, posting on his site that a significant incident, such as a plane crash resulting in casualties, might be necessary to prompt a change in what he perceives as a "crazy policy of diversity and inclusion."
President Tony Allen responded to Musk's comments with a letter defending DSU's aviation program, condemning Musk's remarks as "unoriginal in their amplification of antiquated racial tropes."
Allen expressed his initial hesitation to respond to Musk's comments but emphasized the importance of addressing the history and achievements of the university. He stated, "It took me a little while to think about writing that letter actually because I didn't want to dignify Mr. Musk's comments, and then I thought about the history of our aviation program."
Allen emphasized the competence of Black aviators and the strides made by the Black community in aviation, achieving success at the same standards set forth by the Federal Aviation Administration.
The president also provided statistics showcasing the worth and impact of HBCUs in the workforce. Without HBCUs, he noted, there would be significant gaps in college degrees, Black professionals in STEM fields, lawyers, doctors, and the Black middle class.
Connor Davis, a DSU aviation student, supported Allen's response, stating, "I agree with the president. I don't think that just because it's an HBCU that there is something wrong with it. That makes absolutely no sense."
Officials at another HBCU on Delmarva, the University of Maryland Eastern Shore (UMES), emphasized the ongoing pursuit of improvement and collaboration. Willie Brown of UMES stated, "We want to let Elon Musk know that HBCU aviation programs are here to work together, and we pride ourselves on partnerships."
Allen highlighted DSU's role as a leader in training pilots of color, asserting that the university surpasses others in the nation in this regard. The DSU Aviation Program, established in 1987, currently has 110 Professional Pilot students and 47 Aviation Management majors.
"It's really about conversation and context, and when I see those things not happening—both talking out of context or not willing to have a conversation—I do see it as my responsibility and the university's responsibility to speak out," he added. "I did not want his comments to reflect poorly on [our students] in any way. I wanted them to know that their university and university president stood behind them."