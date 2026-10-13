DOVER, Del. - Days after a deadly shooting in Dover, community leaders, educators and advocates gathered at Delaware State University to discuss ways to prevent gun violence and keep communities safe.
The second annual Community Violence Intervention Summit, held Tuesday, brought together people from different sectors to discuss strategies for preventing violence, supporting young people and helping communities heal.
The summit was organized by End Community Violence Now and Delaware State University. It featured speakers and discussions focused on collaborative approaches to violence prevention.
Speakers also addressed the fatal shooting that occurred over the weekend, noting how extremely heartbreaking it was to hear another young life was lost.
Dr. Lauren Footman, executive director of End Community Violence Now, said gun violence affects communities across Delaware, not just its larger cities.
"We've seen it in our rural communities. We've seen it in our suburban residential communities," Footman said. "And so it's important that we recognize it is a statewide issue."
Footman described gun violence as a public health crisis that requires coordination among health care professionals, educators, law enforcement and community organizations.
She said the summit was an opportunity to highlight intervention efforts, share effective strategies and bring together people with both professional expertise and firsthand experience with violence.
For some attendees, the work is deeply personal.
Amy Handy, executive director of Operation West Laurel and a former educator, said she lost three of her former students over a six-month period in 2023.
"I knew as a community member, as one of their educators, that I had to do something," Handy said.
Handy said preventing violence requires continued investment in young people, including mentorship, school-based programs and opportunities after graduation.
She emphasized the importance of giving students the academic skills and resources they need to pursue careers and build their futures.
"Our youth is our future," Handy said.
The summit also encouraged attendees to consider how they can contribute to prevention efforts, whether through mentoring young people, supporting community programs or contacting elected officials.
Leaders with End Community Violence Now said they hope to continue the summit annually, creating an ongoing opportunity for organizations and community members to work together toward safer communities.