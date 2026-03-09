SUSSEX COUNTY– A Georgetown man was charged with a DUI after police say he crashed into a power pole near Milton.
Delaware State Police say a Dodge Journey crashed into the pole on Gravel Hill Road north of Neptune Road around 12:15 a.m. on March 9.
DelDOT reported the road was closed from Sand Hill Road to Neptune Road as emergency crews responded. Police say the driver, a 41-year-old man from Georgetown, refused medical treatment.
He was arrested and charged with DUI and other traffic offenses, according to DSP.
Delaware Electric Cooperative reported nearly 1,000 customers between Georgetown and Milton were without power as a result of the crash.
Power was restored for the majority of customers by 6 a.m., according to DEC, and DelDOT reopened the road around 8:43 a.m.