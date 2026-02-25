ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Several sheriffs from Maryland’s Eastern Shore travelled across the Chesapeake on Wednesday to protest against proposed legislation that would alter local law enforcement’s involvement with federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity across the state.
Senate Bill 660, introduced earlier this month, would require law enforcement agencies to respond to ICE activity within their jurisdiction and observe and record that activity. Senate Bill 791, also introduced in February, would prohibit police from taking certain actions in regards to immigration enforcement, including inquiring about a person’s immigration status, notifying ICE of an arrest, transferring a person to ICE custody without a valid warrant, among others.
Both bills, sponsored by Democratic state senators, are now making their way through the legislative process and had initial hearings in the Judicial Proceedings Committee on Feb. 25.
Maryland Senator Sara Love introduced SB 660 to the committee on Wednesday, saying the bill was about transparency and accountability.
Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis, Worcester County Sheriff Matt Crisafulli, Caroline County Sheriff Donnie Baker, and Somerset County Sheriff Ronnie Howard travelled to Annapolis Wednesday to urge the committee to reject the proposed bills.
Several Maryland sheriffs, including Sheriff Lewis, previously slammed Maryland lawmakers and Governor Wes Moore for passing a ban on 287(g) agreements with ICE across the state. That legislation, signed on Feb. 17, effectively ended a fledgling agreement between ICE and Wicomico County.
Sheriff Lewis argued that when Moore signed that legislation, the governor said the new law would not affect communications or coordination between local police and ICE when it came to individuals in custody.
“What this new legislation would do that’s being proposed today that we’re up here today to testify in opposition of will eliminate everything and contradict everything the Governor just told us we could still do,” Sheriff Lewis said. “They want to strip us of our ability to protect our counties, our jurisdictions, our people - what we’ve been sworn to do.”
Lewis says the lack of coordination with ICE will only make ICE activity ramp up in communities instead of allowing sheriff’s offices to safely and securely transfer individuals over.
Sheriff Crisafulli echoed Lewis’ concerns.
“In order to keep Maryland communities safe, there has to be effective communication,” Crisafulli said.
The Worcester County Sheriff went on to ask Marylanders to stand with their local law enforcement “as people are trying to take away our resources and our local ability to protect our Maryland communities.”
During the Judicial Proceedings Committee hearing on Wednesday, Sheriff Lewis testified against the legislation and was asked if he had ever heard of local law enforcement being asked to record and document the activity of a federal law enforcement agency.
“In my 42 years of law enforcement service, 22 years as a trooper, 20 years as the elected sheriff of my county, no sir,” Lewis answered. “It’s unprecedented and it’s never happened.”
As of 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the Judicial Proceedings Committee is still in session.
This article will be updated.