ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Maryland Governor Wes Moore has signed legislation effectively banning local governments and police from entering official agreements with federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Senate Bill 245 and House Bill 444 passed both chambers of the Maryland General Assembly last week. The emergency bills prohibit the state, local agencies, and county sheriffs from entering 287(g) agreements with ICE and require any existing partnerships to be abandoned by July 2026.
287(g) agreements allow local law enforcement to perform certain immigration functions under ICE’s oversight. The agreements have seen a recent nationwide expansion under President Donald Trump’s sweeping efforts to crack down on illegal immigration.
Wicomico County Executive Julie Giordano announced in late January that the county would become the latest in Maryland to partner with ICE under a Warrant Service Officer model of 287(g). Seven other counties in Maryland have entered the official agreements with ICE.
In response to SB245 and HB444 passing through the legislature, Giordano called on Governor Moore to veto the bills, arguing they undermined public safety. Moore’s office showed no intention of vetoing them and the governor publicly said he looked forward to signing the legislation.
Moore officially signed the legislation into law on Tuesday, Feb. 17, as immigration rights advocacy groups gathered for the signing in Annapolis.
Republicans in Annapolis swiftly condemned the legislation on Tuesday.
“The Maryland Democrats number one goal for this session is to protect criminal illegals” said Maryland Freedom Caucus member, Delegate Lauren Arikan. “Baltimore ICE arrests more child predators than any other field office in the nation. While the rest of the state can barely afford their outrageous energy bills, Democrats are making sure more child rapists get out of jail.”
Here in Wicomico County, Executive Giordano has confirmed the county would be withdrawing from the 287(g) agreement in accordance with the new law.