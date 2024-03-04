EASTON, MD - Easton may soon open its doors to marijuana dispensaries and growing facilities as the council navigates the intricacies of zoning regulations. Currently under a marijuana moratorium, the town is set to engage in a public hearing Monday, diving into discussions about zoning laws that could shape the future of cannabis businesses.
With Easton's six-month moratorium on marijuana set to expire in May, council members, led by President Frank Gunsallus, have been in discussion with the planning commission to establish zoning parameters for potential cannabis establishments.
"To come up with proper zoning measures which the planning commission has presented to us, we are going through them and will be evaluating what to keep, what to remove, and what to add," noted Council President Gunsallus.
Proposed zoning regulations stipulate that marijuana shops must maintain a distance of at least 500 feet from schools, churches, and playgrounds, and should not be within 1,000 feet of another dispensary.
However, opinions within the community remain divided. Some, like Easton resident Rebecca Auman, see the potential benefits, particularly for individuals grappling with mental health issues. "I think it would be beneficial for anyone that has mental health issues, any type of issues that they would need... it would be good for the community," remarked Auman.
Conversely, Laura Era, owner of Troika Gallery, holds reservations about the compatibility of such establishments with Easton's character. "Easton just has a certain flavor that I don't think would be appropriate for that kind of shop... sorry," Era expressed.
Tiara Newman, another Easton local, takes a more accepting stance, acknowledging both the medicinal and recreational aspects of marijuana. "There's good reason for having marijuana around for medical-wise and people use it recreationally. And I feel like since it's legal, I don't have a problem," Newman remarked.
Despite the varied viewpoints, Monday night's council meeting did not witness a vote on the ordinance. Instead, it was tabled for further discussion at a future meeting. If approved, the ordinance would come into effect 20 days after its passage, potentially altering the landscape of Easton's business environment.